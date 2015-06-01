The Dossier
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
Top
Discussion
About
The Free World died of COVID-19
It’s time to rebuild.
Jordan Schachtel
9 hr ago
26
Comment
22
Share
Share
New York's vaccine passport program is already failing
The Cuomo-IBM idiocracy can't produce a good product.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 5
29
Comment
32
Share
Share
The Big Lie: How COVID-19 became a disinformation operation wrapped in a virus
The CCP pulled off the greatest deception in modern history.
Jordan Schachtel
Apr 2
37
Comment
35
Share
Share
Krispy Kreme & COVID-19: Studies show obese people act as superspreaders
High BMI means high two-way risk.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 31
21
Comment
22
Share
Share
Show me your papers: New York rolls out vaccine passport program
Digitized segregation has arrived.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 27
25
Comment
36
Share
Share
There is no such thing as a public health expert
Autocrats in lab coats and ivory towers.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 23
35
Comment
69
Share
Share
The Chicken Little act isn't working – COVID Mania is wearing off
The sky is not, in fact, falling.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 18
28
Comment
36
Share
Share
Free States vs Lockdown States: Freedom prevailed, while Communism failed
Unemployment is through the roof in lockdown states.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 15
25
Comment
21
Share
Share
Fauci shares stage with CCP official, endorses China’s COVID-19 propaganda
Government health bureaucrats agree to push for more draconian restrictions.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 9
26
Comment
31
Share
Share
A COVID-19 year in review: Central planners lied, people died
Nothing worked to “stop the spread.”
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 5
31
Comment
15
Share
Share
Abandon ship! Governors scramble to end lockdowns, mask mandates
16 states are now following the science.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 2
27
Comment
48
Share
Share
Info Op: How the Khashoggi operation seeks to radically destabilize US alliances
None of it has anything to do with Jamal Khashoggi.
Jordan Schachtel
Mar 1
15
Comment
6
Share
Share
© 2021 Jordan Schachtel. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts